Saints Still Can't Catch a Break vs. Rams, Get Robbed of Fumble Return Touchdown

Screenshot from @ftbeard_17 via Twitter

Cameron Jordan of the Saints recovered a fumble and had a great chance to score, but the refs blew the play dead before reversing the call.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 15, 2019

Saints fans will have another reason to hate NFL referees after missing out on a touchdown in Sunday's contest against the Rams.

New Orleans is facing Los Angeles for the first time since its infamous NFC Championship matchup last season that featured the Rams benefitting from a clear missed pass interference call late in the game.

In Sunday's meeting in Los Angeles, the Saints once again fell victim to the refs, but in a slightly less egregious fashion.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff dropped back for a pass on a third-and-seven inside the red zone but was stripped by Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson. Hendrickson's teammate on the defensive line and four-time Pro Bowler Cameron Jordan scooped the ball up at the 13-yard line and then returned it for a touchdown.

However, the officials ruled the play an incomplete pass on the field.

The Saints challenged the play, and it was reversed as Goff did fumble the ball. However, they were given the ball at the 13-yard line as the return was negated because the play was technically ruled dead. 

On the ensuing drive, New Orleans, which was without quarterback Drew Brees while he dealt with a hand injury, turned the ball over on downs after Alvin Kamara was stuffed on a run on fourth-and-one around midfield.

