Britney Taylor, the former trainer who stepped forward recently and accused Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown of sexual assault and rape in a civil lawsuit, met with the NFL to assist in the league's investigation into Brown's behavior, CBS reports.

Last week, Brown was named in a civil suit in the Southern District of Florida accusing him of multiple assaults. It was reported Brown had previously turned down a settlement that would have involved him paying the alleged victim $2 million. Brown has denied all allegations. Darren Heitner, one of Brown's lawyer, said the wide receiver and Taylor had "a consensual personal relationship."

After concerns about whether or not Brown would end up on the Commissioner's Exempt List, he took the field Sunday in his first game as a Patriot. He had four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in the 43-0 victory over the Dolphins.

On Monday, a story from Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko was released and detailed other prior allegations against Brown.