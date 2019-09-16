Report: Antonio Brown Rape Accuser Britney Taylor Met With NFL Monday

Allegations that Antonio Brown raped and sexually assaulted his former trainer came to light last week.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 16, 2019

Britney Taylor, the former trainer who stepped forward recently and accused Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown of sexual assault and rape in a civil lawsuit, met with the NFL to assist in the league's investigation into Brown's behavior, CBS reports.

Last week, Brown was named in a civil suit in the Southern District of Florida accusing him of multiple assaults. It was reported Brown had previously turned down a settlement that would have involved him paying the alleged victim $2 million. Brown has denied all allegations. Darren Heitner, one of Brown's lawyer, said the wide receiver and Taylor had "a consensual personal relationship."

After concerns about whether or not Brown would end up on the Commissioner's Exempt List, he took the field Sunday in his first game as a Patriot. He had four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in the 43-0 victory over the Dolphins.

On Monday, a story from Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko was released and detailed other prior allegations against Brown.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message