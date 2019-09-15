Report: Antonio Brown Declined to Sign $2M Settlement With Accuser

Britney Taylor accused Brown of sexual assault and rape in a federal lawsuit filed last Tuesday.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 15, 2019

Antonio Brown refused to sign a $2 million agreement with his accuser to settle the sexual assault claims made against him, ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported on Sunday.

According to Darlington, Brown began settlement discussions with Britney Taylor, his former trainer, as early as April and had a mediation in May. Brown declined to sign the agreement by last Sunday's deadline, leading to the federal lawsuit's filing on Tuesday.

The lawsuit says Brown sexually assaulted Taylor twice during training sessions in June 2017, exposing himself and kissing her without consent in the first incident. Later that month, Brown "began masturbating near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back" and then bragged about the incident in profane emails attached to the lawsuit.

Taylor ended her working relationship with Brown following the alleged assault only to relent several months later after he contacted her to apologize and assured her he would "cease any sexual advances."

On May 20, 2018, the lawsuit claims Brown "forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress, and forcibly raped her." Taylor tried to resist him, according to the lawsuit, screaming and shouting "no" and "stop" repeatedly. Brown allegedly refused.

Brown denied every allegation through his attorney, alleging that he and Taylor were engaged in a "consensual personal relationship," and that any sexual interaction was "entirely consensual."

The NFL is set to meet with Taylor on Monday as part of its investigation into the matter, according to ESPN. A source told ESPN's Josina Anderson that Taylor has already given information to the league ahead of the meeting. It is still unclear whether or not Brown or any of his representatives will be in attendance. 

Brown will suit up for the Patriots on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins after the league decided not to put him on the Commissioner's Exempt list.

