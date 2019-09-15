Antonio Brown Scores First Touchdown as a Patriot vs. Dolphins

Brown became the 72nd different receiver to catch a touchdown pass from Tom Brady.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 15, 2019

It didn't take long for wide receiver Antonio Brown to score his first touchdown as a New England Patriot.

Brown, playing in his first game since signing with the team, caught a 20-yard strike from Tom Brady with 1:24 left in the first half against the Dolphins. The score put New England up 13–0.

The play made Brown the 72nd different receiver to catch a touchdown pass from Brady, an NFL all-time record. It was also Brown's first touchdown thrown by someone other than Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

After a tumultuous offseason in Oakland, Brown, 31, was released by the Raiders last week after a series of incidents. The four-time All-Pro previously asked for his release after the Raiders voided $29.125 million in contract guarantees due to conduct detrimental to the team. Brown signed with the Patriots just hours after his release.

Brown suited up for Sunday's game after the league decided not to put him on the Commissioner's Exempt list for the sexual assault allegations the receiver is currently facing.

Brown posted 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of the last six seasons with the Steelers from 2013-18. 

