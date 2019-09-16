Report: Multiple Teammates Believe James Conner's Knee Injury is Not Serious

Multiple teammates believe Conner's knee issue is manageable.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 16, 2019

Several of James Conner's Steelers teammates believe the running back's knee injury is not likely to be serious, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Monday.

According to Fowler, Conner was seen walking through the locker room and appeared to be moving fine. Jaylen Samuels is prepared to start in Conner's place next week if necessary, though the overall feeling in the locker room is that the issue is manageable.

Conner suffered the injury during Sunday's game between the Steelers and Seahawks and was listed as questionable to return during the fourth quarter. However, he did not re-enter the game.

Conner had 11 carries for 33 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 12 yards before his exit. He had 10 rushes for 21 yards and four catches for 44 yards in the season-opening 30-point loss in New England. Samuels had three carries for 18 yards and one 13-yard reception in Week 1.

The Steelers are already without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who will undergo elbow surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

The Steelers will face the 49ers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

