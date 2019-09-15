Steelers' James Conner to Be Evaluated for Knee Injury Sustained in Loss to Seahawks

James Conner missed three games last season with a lower leg injury.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 15, 2019

Running back James Conner left Sunday's game between the Steelers and Seahawks due to a knee injury and will be evaluated further, according to coach Mike Tomlin.

The team announced Conner was questionable to return during the fourth quarter of the 28-26 defeat and he did not return after leaving.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had been out of the game since the start of the second half due to an elbow injury and the team was outscored 21-16 in his absence. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Roethlisberger will have an MRI on his right elbow.

Conner had 11 carries for 33 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 12 yards on Sunday. He had 10 rushes for 21 yards and four catches for 44 yards in the season-opening 30-point loss in New England.

With Conner out, the Steelers will lean on some combination of Jaylen Samuels and Benny Snell Jr. Snell, a fourth-round pick from the 2019 draft, did not get a carry in last week's blowout loss to the Patriots but had one rush for 23 yards on Sunday. Samuels had three carries for 18 yards and one 13-yard reception.

