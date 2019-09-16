Fitzpatrick was drafted with the No. 11 pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
The Dolphins traded defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported.
Miami will reportedly receive a first-round pick and a fifth-round pick in 2020 as well as a 2021 sixth rounder, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Pittsburgh will reportedly receive a fourth-round pick in 2020 and a seventh-round pick in 2021 in addition to Fitzpatrick.
The Dolphins now have three first-round picks in the 2020 NFL draft.
Fitzpatrick asked for a trade from Miami after the Dolphins' Week 2 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. Miami selected Fitzpatrick with the No. 11 pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
The Alabama product tallied 80 tackles and two interceptions as a rookie. Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins' defense struggled in the first two weeks of 2019, allowing 59 points to the Ravens in Week 1 and 43 to the Patriots on Sunday. Miami will face the Cowboys on Sept. 22 as 21-point underdogs.
Pittsburgh fell to 0–2 on Sunday in a loss to the Seahawks. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is out for the season with an elbow injury.