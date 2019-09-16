The Dolphins traded defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported.

Miami will reportedly receive a first-round pick and a fifth-round pick in 2020 as well as a 2021 sixth rounder, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Pittsburgh will reportedly receive a fourth-round pick in 2020 and a seventh-round pick in 2021 in addition to Fitzpatrick.

The Dolphins now have three first-round picks in the 2020 NFL draft.

Fitzpatrick asked for a trade from Miami after the Dolphins' Week 2 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. Miami selected Fitzpatrick with the No. 11 pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

The Alabama product tallied 80 tackles and two interceptions as a rookie. Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins' defense struggled in the first two weeks of 2019, allowing 59 points to the Ravens in Week 1 and 43 to the Patriots on Sunday. Miami will face the Cowboys on Sept. 22 as 21-point underdogs.

Pittsburgh fell to 0–2 on Sunday in a loss to the Seahawks. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is out for the season with an elbow injury.