The Dolphins are allowing defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to seek a trade, Chris Mortensen and Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com report.

Fitzpatrick, the No. 11 pick in the 2018 draft, is reportedly upset with how Miami has been using him at multiple positions. In the season-opening 59-10 loss to the Ravens, Fitzpatrick played at least three different positions and this is an issue that goes back to training camp.

Fitzpatrick's agent has reportedly been contacting teams to make a deal happen, but the Dolphins are reportedly asking for a first-round pick, which teams are saying is too high of an asking price.

Many around the league have suggested Miami is tanking this season despite coach Brian Flores saying he "wouldn't disrespect the game" by taking part in such actions.

Last month, the team traded away 2016 first-round left tackle Laremy Tunsil, along with wide receiver Kenny Stills—who was in the third year of a four-year deal he signed with the club.

The Dolphins host the Patriots on Sunday and Fitzpatrick is expected to play.