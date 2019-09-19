Giants Head Coach Pat Shurmur Cancels Weekly Radio Spot with Mike Francesa

Shurmur said he previously joined WFAN's Mike Francesa weekly "as a courtesy."

By Michael Shapiro
September 19, 2019

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur will no longer appear on Mike Francesa's WFAN radio show, Shurmur confirmed on Thursday. 

Shurmur previously appeared on Francesa's program every Monday during the NFL season. Eli Manning ended his weekly spot with Francesa in April 2018.  

"That was an organizational decision not to do [Francesa's program]," Shurmur told the media at the Giants' practice facility in East Rutherford, N.J. "Most people aren't aware of this, but I wasn't contractually obligated to do that spot. We did it as a courtesy and out of respect for the radio station."

Francesa and Shurmur had a terse exchange in the coach's last weekly radio spot on Monday. 

"I hate to say it, but you look like a terrible team," Francesa told Shurmur. "You got a really good running back and a good kicker who missed a field goal yesterday, but other than that, you don't look very good at anything. You can't get the ball in the end zone, and you can't stop anybody. That's a hard combination."

Shurmur is in his second season as New York's head coach. The Giants are 5–13 in his tenure.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message