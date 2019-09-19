Giants head coach Pat Shurmur will no longer appear on Mike Francesa's WFAN radio show, Shurmur confirmed on Thursday.

Shurmur previously appeared on Francesa's program every Monday during the NFL season. Eli Manning ended his weekly spot with Francesa in April 2018.

"That was an organizational decision not to do [Francesa's program]," Shurmur told the media at the Giants' practice facility in East Rutherford, N.J. "Most people aren't aware of this, but I wasn't contractually obligated to do that spot. We did it as a courtesy and out of respect for the radio station."

Pat Shurmur trying to be diplomatic about canceling his weekly @WFAN660 spot with @MikeFrancesa:

pic.twitter.com/BnVKAErbmi — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 19, 2019

Francesa and Shurmur had a terse exchange in the coach's last weekly radio spot on Monday.

"I hate to say it, but you look like a terrible team," Francesa told Shurmur. "You got a really good running back and a good kicker who missed a field goal yesterday, but other than that, you don't look very good at anything. You can't get the ball in the end zone, and you can't stop anybody. That's a hard combination."

Mike Francesa lets Giants head coach Pat Shurmur know that his team sucks.#GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/odUxncTumR — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) September 16, 2019

Shurmur is in his second season as New York's head coach. The Giants are 5–13 in his tenure.