Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson will miss Sunday's game vs. the Lions, coach Doug Pederson announced on Friday.

Earlier this week, ESPN's Tim McManus reported Jackson was expected to miss two weeks with an abdominal strain. Jackson suffered the injury in the first half against the Falcons on Sunday.

Pederson said he has not ruled out wide receiver Alshon Jeffrey and tight end Dallas Goedert, who were also injured against Atlanta, for Sunday's game.

Jackson rejoined the Eagles in March after being traded by the Buccaneers. The veteran left the Buccaneers after two seasons with one year remaining on his contract, which was set to pay a base salary of $10 million. He entered the league in 2008 with the Eagles and became a three-time Pro Bowler through six seasons in Philadelphia before the team, under then-head coach Chip Kelly, elected to go a different direction in March 2014.

Jackson signed a new three-year contract with the Eagles this offseason that would take him through 2021. He has eight catches for 154 yards and two scores so far this season.

The Eagles host the Lions at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.