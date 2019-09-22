Giants rookie Daniel Jones showed why he was named New York's starting quarterback this week in the team's 32-31 win over the Buccaneers, while Tampa Bay rookie Matt Gay failed to perform in a critical moment.

Gay missed a game-winning 34-yard field goal attempt as time expired, giving the Giants the win.

After Jones scored his first regular-season touchdown in the second quarter on a rush, he made the magic happen again to lead the Giants to victory. With New York down 31-25, Jones led an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by his seven-yard rush into the endzone.

But Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston led a comeback drive of his own to put Gay in position to win the game. Gay had previously missed two extra-points earlier in the day before missing the game-winning field goal attempt.

Jones went 23-for-36 on the day with 336 yards and two touchdowns. New York next faces Washington on Sept. 29.