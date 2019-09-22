Daniel Jones Leads Giants on Game-Winning Drive in First Career Start

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Giants rookie Daniel Jones showed why he was named New York's starting quarterback this week.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 22, 2019

Giants rookie Daniel Jones showed why he was named New York's starting quarterback this week in the team's 32-31 win over the Buccaneers, while Tampa Bay rookie Matt Gay failed to perform in a critical moment. 

Gay missed a game-winning 34-yard field goal attempt as time expired, giving the Giants the win. 

After Jones scored his first regular-season touchdown in the second quarter on a rush, he made the magic happen again to lead the Giants to victory. With New York down 31-25, Jones led an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by his seven-yard rush into the endzone. 

But Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston led a comeback drive of his own to put Gay in position to win the game. Gay had previously missed two extra-points earlier in the day before missing the game-winning field goal attempt. 

Jones went 23-for-36 on the day with 336 yards and two touchdowns. New York next faces Washington on Sept. 29. 

