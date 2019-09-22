It didn't take long for rookie quarterback Daniel Jones to score his first regular-season touchdown with the Giants on Sunday.

On what was just his second career possession as a starting quarterback, Jones helped the Giants find the endzone to cut Tampa Bay's lead to 12–10 in the second quarter. Rather than use his arm, however, Jones used his legs, punching it in from seven yards out.

Daniel Jones showed off the wheels for the rush TD 💨



Jones was named the Giants' starter for Sunday's game in place of Eli Manning, who was benched after two weeks. Jones was taken by New York with the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL draft as Manning's presumed successor. He posted 8,201 yards, 52 touchdowns and 29 interceptions during his three seasons at Duke.

The Giants were 0–2 entering Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers.