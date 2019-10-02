Jay Gruden on Redskins' QB Plans for Sunday: 'We Don't Have One Right Now'

Will Case Keenum, Colt McCoy or Dwayne Haskins start for Washington? 

By Jenna West
October 02, 2019

Redskins coach Jay Gruden doesn't know which quarterback will start on Sunday against the Patriots.

When asked on Wednesday, Gruden was honest with the media and admitted that he currently has no starting quarterback plan.

"We don't have one right now," he said, per The Boston Globe's Nora Princiotti.

The 0–4 Redskins host the Patriots (4–0) on Sunday and have to pick a starter between veterans Case Keenum and Colt McCoy or rookie Dwayne Haskins. Keenum has started every game for Washington so far this season. He threw for five touchdowns with no interceptions in the first two games this year, but he racked up four picks with only two scores in his last two contests.

On Sunday, Gruden benched Keenum for Haskins in the second quarter of Washington's 24–3 loss to the Giants. Haskins, who the team selected in the first round of the 2019 draft, struggled in his debut and finished 9 of 17 with 107 yards, three interceptions and no scores. 

McCoy has been with the team since 2014 but has dealt with a string of injuries throughout his career, including a broken leg that cut his 2018 season short. The Redskins acquired Keenum in a trade with the Broncos during the offseson, and Gruden said on Monday he pulled his starter over the weekend because Keenum was dealing with a foot injury.

While Gruden couldn't provide any clarity on Wednesday on the starting quarterback battle, he could wait as long as possible to find a resolution. Gruden told reporters that the decision might not come "until 1 p.m. on Sunday."

The Redskins host the Patriots at FedExField, with kickoff slated for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

