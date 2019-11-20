Fantasy owners are likely hitting the waiver wire, with the potential losses of James Conner, Marlon Mack and JuJu Smith-Schuster due to injuries. Additionally, owners also need to find bye-week replacements for Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins, Austin Ekeler, Dalvin Cook, Melvin Gordon, Travis Kelce, Hunter Henry, Stefon Diggs and Keenan Allen. However, as we all know, you can’t get too depressed or too confident after just one week. Adding players, researching, and picking up players to stream is a critical part of fantasy success.

Streaming is always a difficult task because most owners must resist the temptation to overreact to the previous week. For example, many owners were burned in Week 11 by highly-ranked players like Deshaun Watson (8.65 PPR points), Tyreek Hill (0) and James Conner (2.6). Depending on the options afforded to you in your league, don’t panic and bench a player like Watson. If you have more underperforming players in your starting lineup, or have sustained major injuries, you need to be aggressive. If you stream the right player, it could be the difference between earning a win or falling further behind your league leaders. Here are several players to consider streaming in Week 12.

Quarterback

Baker Mayfield, CLE (vs MIA)

I will be the first to admit that I never thought I would be suggesting Mayfield (started in 24% of leagues) in this feature after the season he has produced. The brash second-year signal caller has been a disappointment for much of the season. That said, he has stepped up his play lately, throwing multiple touchdown passes in back-to-back games without throwing an interception. In Week 12, Mayfield gets a favorable matchup against a Miami Dolphins defense that has surrendered the fourth-most touchdown passes (23) through ten games. With Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins and Phillip Rivers on bye, Mayfield lands as the top streaming option at his position with a safe floor and a high ceiling.

Running Backs

Jaylen Samuels, PIT (at CIN)

If James Conner is forced to miss this week after re-injuring his shoulder in Week 11, Samuels would easily be the top streaming option at the running back position. The second-year back, started in 21% of leagues, excelled with Conner out of action back in Week 9 with 20.3 PPR fantasy points against the Colts. Should Samuels draw the start in Week 12, he would be poised to reward owners with a plus-matchup against a Bengals defense that is surrendering a league-high 173 yards per game on the ground. The promising young back has shown he can also be counted on in the passing game with 18 receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown over his last three games. With Dalvin Cook, Austin Ekeler and Melvin Gordon on bye, Samuels is a strong streaming option with RB2 appeal.

Tarik Cohen, CHI (vs NYG)

The elusive running back known for his pass-catching prowess has quietly produced four double-digit PPR fantasy performances in his last six games. Cohen, started in 28% of leagues, has scored a touchdown in consecutive games. He is a reliable check-down option for a struggling Chicago offensive passing attack. In Week 12, the third-year back gets a plus matchup against a 27th-ranked New York Giants defense that is surrendering the second-most yards per reception (8.8) to opposing pass catchers. Cohen is a dependable streaming option with intriguing flex appeal.

Wide Receivers

Jamison Crowder, NYJ (vs OAK)

The reliable slot receiver was listed in this top spot last week and did not disappoint. Crowder hauled in five receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown against his former team, the Washington Redskins. Crowder, started in only 48% of leagues in Week 11, rewarded owners with his third straight double-digit fantasy-point outing. Over that three week span, Crowder has caught 18 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns. The veteran wideout has emerged as Sam Darnold's favorite target.

With the usage and target share he is receiving from Darnold, my model predicts that Crowder will continue to roll in a favorable matchup against the Raiders. Oakland's defense has allowed the third-most passing touchdowns (24) this season. Fantasy owners who are looking for bye-week replacements for Vikings WR Stefon Diggs or Chargers WR Keenan Allen should look to stream Crowder with extreme confidence in Week 12.

Randall Cobb, DAL (at NE)

Cobb, started in less than 22% of leagues, produced his second consecutive 100-yard plus receiving game of the season against Detroit. The veteran produced a season-high 115 yards and found the end zone for the second straight week. In Week 12, Cobb will face the top-rated Patriots pass defense, which has surrendered a league-low four passing touchdowns. Although the numbers say to fade teams facing the Patriots' defense, Cobb has the experience to present himself as a reliable target for quarterback Dak Prescott. It doesn't hurt either that Prescott leads the league in passing yards (3,221). Although the matchup with the 9-1 Patriots offers significant challenges, owners should not shy away from using players in the Cowboys' offense who are performing at such an elite level.

Tight End

Ryan Griffin, NYJ (vs OAK)

Griffin, started in less than 5% of leagues, posted a season-high 109 receiving yards in Week 11 against the Redskins. The veteran tight end has quietly been effective, posting four double-digit fantasy-point performances in his last six games. With Chris Herndon out for the season, Griffin’s usage and trust from Darnold makes the veteran a top-10 streaming option against an Oakland defense that has surrendered seven touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season.

Kicker

Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs TB)

Koo, owned in 8% of leagues, is 7-of-8 on field goals and 4-for-5 on extra points over his last two games, since signing to replace the struggling Matt Bryant. Expect plenty of scoring opportunities for Koo in Week 12 against Tampa Bay. The experts in Vegas have listed the game with the highest point total (52) on the board. Fantasy owners looking to find a replacement for Chiefs PK Harrison Butker or Cardinals PK Zane Gonzalez should take a serious look at Koo.

D/ST

Cleveland Browns vs Miami Dolphins

The Browns D/ST, owned in less than 36% of leagues, should be motivated to block out the noise of the Myles Garrett fiasco. Overshadowed by Garrett’s attack, the Browns defense actually played great against Pittsburgh. Cleveland recorded four sacks and a whopping four turnovers in Week 11. The Browns have stepped up their play on the defensive side of the ball with eleven sacks and five turnovers in their last four games.

In Week 12, the Browns face off with the struggling 2-8 Miami Dolphins. The boys out in Vegas are predicting a blowout, evidenced by a double-digit (11) points spread. Fantasy owners should stream the Browns with confidence as a motivated unit that will be looking to win their third straight game. Cleveland will be eager to put Garrett’s actions behind them.

