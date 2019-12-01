Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

A number of Pittsburgh Steelers weren’t fans of Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens wearing a t-shirt related to the Week 11 brawl between the two teams.

"I know that our coach never would have done anything like that," left guard Ramon Foster said after Pittsburgh’s 20-13 win on Sunday. "Why throw gas? When you do something like that, you throw your players in harms way. He's not on the field. You throw your players in harms way when you do stuff like that with a vengeance. And I hate that for them."

Kitchens was seen wearing a “Pittsburgh Started It” shirt on Friday to a screening of the film, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” A Browns spokesman told ESPN’s Adam Schefter the shirt was worn "as a joke," given to Kitchens by his daughters. But the shirt did little to appease tensions between the two clubs heading into their Week 13 rematch.

"I thought it was pretty stupid," Steelers offensive lineman David DeCastro said. "That's a lot of bulletin board material. I don't know why you do that as a coach. I just don't get that. Of course it's going to motivate us. What are you thinking? It's just not smart."

The Week 11 brawl resulted in three suspensions and fines totaling $732,422.

During Sunday’s game, Cleveland jumped out to a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter, but the Browns' offense sputtered throughout the rest of the contest. From the 7:40 mark of the second quarter on, Pittsburgh outscored Cleveland 20-3.

The Steelers moved to 7-5 with the win, while the Browns dropped to 5-7.