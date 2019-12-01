Cleveland head coach Freddie Kitchens was seen wearing a "Pittsburgh Started It" shirt on Friday, referencing the Browns and Steelers' brawl on Nov. 14 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

The Week 11 marked one of the uglier moments in the NFL season. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was ejected after hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his helmet, and the NFL also suspended Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi for their role in the fight.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

33 players were fined after the brawl, with fines totaling $732,422.

Kitchens wore the shirt to a screening of the film "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The movie is partially set in Pittsburgh. A Browns spokesman told Schefter the shirt was worn "as a joke," given to Kitchens by his daughters.

The Browns and Steelers will square off for the second time in three weeks on Sunday. Kickoff from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh is slated for 1 p.m. ET.