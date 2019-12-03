Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into Monday Night Football, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook had already eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing yard mark and had yet to miss a game this season. But against the Seahawks, Cook, who played in only 15 games combined throughout his first two seasons in the NFL, exited midway through the third quarter with a shoulder injury.

The team announced that he is questionable to return.

The injury occurred with 8:56 to go in the third quarter when Saints defensive end Rasheem Green punched the football free of Cook’s grasp. Cook immediately headed to the locker room but returned to the sidelines at the start of Minnesota’s next series.

Cook is enjoying the best season of his young career, thriving in Minnesota and rewarding the only team that showed faith in him.

Heading into Monday night’s action, he had accumulated more than 100 total yards in all but two contests.

He had recorded nine carries for 29 yards and a touchdown, and three catches for 35 yards before he exited the game.