NFL Coaching Rumors: Jerry Jones Declines to Comment on Jason Garrett's Status After Cowboys' Win
Dak Prescott told reporters Sunday that he'd never been disappointed after a win before, but that he felt that way after the Cowboys' 47-16 victory over the Redskins. Dallas did what it had to do on Sunday but still missed the playoffs, leading to questions about Jason Garrett's job.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declined to comment on Garrett's status after the game. "I have all the respect in the world for him," Jones did say, adding that he doesn't have a shareable timetable about a Garrett update.
With the NFL regular season almost entirely complete, the coaching carousel is starting to heat up.
Check out the latest coaching news and rumors around the NFL:
- There's been momentum related to Ron Rivera and the Redskins' job for nearly a week, and it appears the two sides are planning to move quickly after the season. Rivera is reportedly meeting with Washington on Monday for its vacant head coach job. (Albert Breer, MMQB), (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- The Panthers plan on interviewing Baylor coach Matt Rhule for their head coaching job. They have already interviewed former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy. (David Newton, ESPN)
- Pat Shurmur discussed his job status after New York's loss on Sunday, saying that, "If I’m back, I’m looking forward to coaching this young talent. If I’m not, whoever coaches this team has got a great group of young players." (Ralph Vacchiano, SNY)
- The Browns fired Freddie Kitchens on Sunday night, but the Cowboys and Giants are "not expected to be far behind." (Adam Schefter, ESPN)