Dak Prescott told reporters Sunday that he'd never been disappointed after a win before, but that he felt that way after the Cowboys' 47-16 victory over the Redskins. Dallas did what it had to do on Sunday but still missed the playoffs, leading to questions about Jason Garrett's job.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declined to comment on Garrett's status after the game. "I have all the respect in the world for him," Jones did say, adding that he doesn't have a shareable timetable about a Garrett update.

With the NFL regular season almost entirely complete, the coaching carousel is starting to heat up.

Check out the latest coaching news and rumors around the NFL: