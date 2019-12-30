Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are making another big change.

Just two seasons after hiring Pat Shurmur to replace Ben McAdoo, the team has dismissed Shurmur, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Shurmur and the Giants won only four games this season, one year after finishing 5-11, and lost nine straight games at one point this season. The G-Men finished third in the NFC East and missed the playoffs for the third straight year.

While New York's offense, led by second-year running back Saquon Barkley and rookie Daniel Jones, showed flashes, the team's defense finished in the bottom ten of the league for the third straight season. New York lost six games this year by 14 or more points.

This season will not only be remembered for its lengthy losing streak, but it will also presumably mark the end of Eli Manning in a Giants uniform. Manning was benched in favor of Jones following the team's losses in the first two weeks of the season. He later returned to action in Week 14 and 15 after Jones suffered an ankle injury, but moved again into the backup role for the final two weeks of the season.

Shurmur's tenure will also be known for the team's trade of star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Before the deal, Beckham Jr. publicly vocalized his many frustrations with the Giants offense before being sent to Cleveland in March.

Shurmur joined the team after a two-year head coaching stint with the Cleveland Browns. He came to New York after a successful run as a coordinator with the Vikings in which he was named the 2017 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year by the Pro Football Writers Association.