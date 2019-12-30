CowboyMaven
Exclusive: Cowboys' Garrett Says He's Meeting With Joneses About Job Future Today in Noon Hour

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Jason Garrett says he's scheduled to meet with the Jones family today just after the noon hour regarding his future with the Dallas Cowboys and that he will "absolutely'' express his desire to retain his position as head coach.

"Absolutely,'' he told Shan Shariff and yours truly in an exclusive Monday morning visit on 105.3 The Fan. “We’ll have a good visit and see what’s next.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Sunday night followed up Dallas' season-ending win over the Redskins by complimenting his beleaguered coach and by insisting that he "hasn't closed any doors'' but also by vowing to orchestrate "change'' inside the organization.

"I make changes, and I certainly can see myself making a lot of changes in a lot of areas,'' Jones said. "Just the times call for that. I am about change. I change a lot.”

That change is likely to happen following today's meeting with Garrett. Usually on Mondays, the Joneses and the coaching staff meet at The Star to review the previous day's game. Garrett told us that today's situation is "unusual'' and that that meeting will be pared down or eliminated.

At 8 a.m. the Cowboys players started outgoing physicals. At noon, they'll do exit interviews with coaches, including Garrett - who is likely to say 53 goodbyes at that time. (Noon is also the scheduled time for media availability at The Star.) Meanwhile, Cowboys ownership has already begun visits (Urban Meyer) and examinations of NFL head coaches (like Sean Payton, Mike Zimmer and Mike McCarthy), top assistants (like Greg Roman, Robert Saleh, Dan Campbell and Eric Bieniemy) and star college coaches (like Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley and Matt Rhule.)

Jones said on Sunday night that he's "not going to get into it at all, an evaluation or an assessment. I’m not. I’m going to do exactly what I always do and get up, go forward and do the best job that I can.”

The Cowboys are about to put 8-8 and 85-67 and tiny handful of playoff wins behind them. They are about to put Jason Garrett behind them. Starting just after the noon hour today, the Joneses are about to "go forward.''

