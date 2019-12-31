The Texans defense could receive a major reinforcement heading into its Wild Card weekend matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

According to ESPN's Stefano Fusaro, defensive end J.J. Watt will be activated on Houston's roster against Buffalo.

He has been out since tearing a pectoral muscle Oct. 27. But Watt made substantive progress throughout the months of November and December and returned to practice last week.

"When I got hurt I just assumed I was done [for the season]," Watt said after returning to practice. "I didn't even know there was a possibility. And then literally a couple days after the surgery, I was feeling so good that ... I just started asking questions. I said, 'Is it remotely possible?'

"We left the door open for a possibility. And from there, it was just literally, day by day, just ... doing whatever I can do. And we arrived here."

When he sustained the injury, Watt admitted to being distraught, writing in a Twitter post, "This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal. Absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can’t stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes."

Watt tallied four sacks in the first eight games of 2019. He has 96 career sacks in 112 games, adding 23 forced fumbles. The five-time All-Pro has logged eight or fewer games in four of the last five seasons.

Kickoff for Texans vs. Bills is set for 4:35 p.m. ET on Saturday.