Brian Blanco/AP/Shutterstock

Ron Rivera wasn't out of a head coaching job for long.

Just weeks after getting fired by the Panthers, the Washington Redskins have hired Rivera as their next head coach, according to Michael Silver of NFL Network. Washington will give Rivera a five-year contract, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Carolina fired Rivera on Dec. 3 after nine seasons with the team. He led the Panthers to a 76-63-1 regular-season record, while also going 3–4 in the playoffs. Carolina won three NFC South titles during Rivera's tenure and the 2015 NFC Championship en route to its Super Bowl 50 appearance against the Broncos.

The Redskins are hiring Rivera two days after finishing the 2019 season 3-13, their worst mark since ’13. Washington fired head coach Jay Gruden after getting off to an 0-5 start and reportedly relieved Bruce Allen from his role as head of football operations on the eve of the regular-season finale.

Washington will be entering 2020 with a number of questions on both sides of the football, but the team appears to have both a quarterback of the future in Dwayne Haskins and a top WR in Terry McLaurin, among other talents.

Prior to his time in Carolina, Rivera was the defensive coordinator for both the San Diego Chargers and Chicago Bears. He played linebacker for the Bears for eight seasons between 1984-92, helping the team win Super Bowl XX.

Rivera and the Redskins will have the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.