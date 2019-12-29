Brian Blanco/AP/Shutterstock

Bruce Allen was hired as the Redskins' GM during the 2009 season. After 10 years, enough is apparently enough.

Allen will no longer be running the team's football operations, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports. ESPN's John Keim later confirmed the news. According to ESPN, however, it is possible Allen will continue as the Redskins' president and help owner Dan Snyder try to get a new stadium built. His future role is not official yet and remains "somewhat unsettled."

In the 10 years since Allen was hired, Washington has more than 100 losses and no playoff victories. The team has fired two head coaches during his tenure and has started more than 10 different quarterbacks.

When Allen joined the team, he was the first person hired by owner Dan Snyder to hold the GM title, a notable milestone after a decade of various front office arrangements that usually center around Snyder and Snyder's friend, Vinny Cerrato. He has been the primary decision maker in Washington's football decisions since the firing of Mike Shanahan in 2013.

The team will now look for a new person to head up the organization's football operations.

Despite rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins showing positive flashes at times, the 2019 season was largely one full of struggles for Washington. Jay Gruden was relieved in early October after the team's 0-5 start, its worst open to a season since 2001. And the team will again be last in the NFC East, finishing with a losing record for the third straight season.

The 3-12 Redskins finish their season on Sunday when it looks to end the Cowboys' year as well. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.