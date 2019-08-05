Watch Hard Knocks: Live Stream, Schedule for Oakland Raiders Training Camp Season

How and when to watch every episode of Hard Knocks with the Oakland Raiders.

By Chris Chavez
August 05, 2019

'Hard Knocks' returns by following the Oakland Raiders during training camp ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The series will chronicle the team's preparations for its final season in Oakland. Head coach Jon Gruden and star wide receiver Antonio Brown are expected to be at the heart of the series' 14th season.

This marks Gruden's second season at the helm with Oakland. He finished last year with a 4–12 record in his first return to the sidelines as a head coach since 2018. The Raiders hired NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock as the team's general manager in Dec. 2018 and added three players (defensive end Clelin Ferrell, running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram) in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

HBO announced plans to follow the Raiders in June. 

Season start date: Tuesday, Aug. 6th

Time: 10 p.m.

TV Channel: HBO

Streaming: HBO GO, HBO NOW

Episode dates: Every episode will premiere weekly on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. Aug. 6, Aug. 13, Aug. 20, Aug. 27, Sep. 3

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message