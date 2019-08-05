'Hard Knocks' returns by following the Oakland Raiders during training camp ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The series will chronicle the team's preparations for its final season in Oakland. Head coach Jon Gruden and star wide receiver Antonio Brown are expected to be at the heart of the series' 14th season.

This marks Gruden's second season at the helm with Oakland. He finished last year with a 4–12 record in his first return to the sidelines as a head coach since 2018. The Raiders hired NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock as the team's general manager in Dec. 2018 and added three players (defensive end Clelin Ferrell, running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram) in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

HBO announced plans to follow the Raiders in June.

Season start date: Tuesday, Aug. 6th

Time: 10 p.m.

TV Channel: HBO

Streaming: HBO GO, HBO NOW

Episode dates: Every episode will premiere weekly on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. Aug. 6, Aug. 13, Aug. 20, Aug. 27, Sep. 3