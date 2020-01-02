Jason Garrett and the Dallas Cowboys ownership will meet on Thursday to discuss his future with the team, according to ESPN and the Dallas Morning News. Garrett's contract is set to expire on Jan. 14.

This will mark the third meeting between Garrett and the Cowboys' top brass, which includes owner and general manager Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones. The two sides last met on Tuesday with no resolution regarding Garrett's future. No timetable for a decision has been set by Jerry Jones.

The Cowboys finished the season 8–8. Garrett is 85–67 in his nearly 10 years as the Cowboys' head coach.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio speculated what if the Cowboys could be trying to find a way to keep Garrett around the team but not in the head coaching capacity.

Garrett has reportedly not finished all his exit interviews with players, according to Jane Slater of the NFL Network.

If Garrett is fired, this will mark the team's first coaching search since Bill Parcells retired in 2007 and the team ended up hiring Wade Phillips.

Here are other notable coaching rumors from around the league:

- Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is planning to conduct his interviews with teams next Friday. The Panthers, Browns and Giants are interested in him. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

- McCarthy is scheduled to interview with the Cleveland Browns today and the New York Giants on Friday. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

- Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will interview with the Panthers today. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

- Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard will interview for the Giants job today. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)