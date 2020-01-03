Jason Garrett is not expected to be a part of the Dallas Cowboys' organization going forward, according to ESPN's Ed Werder.

Werder notes that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones have moved slowly and with “abundance of care and respect” for Garrett, but that this "phase" of the process is expected to conclude shortly. Garrett's contract with the team is set to expire on Jan. 14.

On Thursday, Garrett was initially expected to meet with Cowboys brass for the third time this week but didn't in the end. However, Garrett met with the Joneses on Tuesday and Monday, but no resolution was reportedly reached at that time.

Earlier this week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the "expectation continues to be Garrett and Dallas will part ways, but the Cowboys are run as a family." Adding that, "Garrett has been a part of the family, and it’s hard to part ways."

Garrett had been part of the Cowboys' front office since 2007 when he joined as the team's offensive coordinator. He was promoted to assistant head coach as well as offensive coordinator the next season, and acted as interim head coach in 2010 before being named head coach in 2011.

Garrett finished with an 85–67 record as head coach of the Cowboys, but won only two playoff games. He was named NFL Coach of the Year after leading the Cowboys to a 13–3 record in 2016.

Dallas has not reached the Super Bowl since the 1995 season.