Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is meeting again with head coach Jason Garrett on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the two are scheduled to meet at noon CT and while a resolution is "likely," it is "not definite."

"Expectation continues to be Garrett and Dallas will part ways," Schefter notes. "But the Cowboys are run as a family, Garrett has been a part of family, and it’s hard to part ways."

A number of other teams have already made decisions regarding their futures. Since the conclusion of Week 17, the Browns have fired Freddie Kitchens and the Giants have dismissed Pat Shurmur. The Jaguars have decided to retain Doug Marrone and the Redskins have reportedly hired Ron Rivera to be their next head coach.

The coaching rumors mill was swirling on Monday and is expected to remain busy as the calendar turns over to 2020.

