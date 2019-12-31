NFL Coaching Rumors: Jerry Jones to Meet Jason Garrett Again Tuesday
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is meeting again with head coach Jason Garrett on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the two are scheduled to meet at noon CT and while a resolution is "likely," it is "not definite."
"Expectation continues to be Garrett and Dallas will part ways," Schefter notes. "But the Cowboys are run as a family, Garrett has been a part of family, and it’s hard to part ways."
A number of other teams have already made decisions regarding their futures. Since the conclusion of Week 17, the Browns have fired Freddie Kitchens and the Giants have dismissed Pat Shurmur. The Jaguars have decided to retain Doug Marrone and the Redskins have reportedly hired Ron Rivera to be their next head coach.
The coaching rumors mill was swirling on Monday and is expected to remain busy as the calendar turns over to 2020.
Check out the latest coaching news and rumors around the NFL:
- Matt Rhule is expected to be interviewed by at least three teams (New York, Dallas and Carolina), but according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rhule declined the chance to interview for the Cleveland Browns head coaching job. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- The MMQB's Albert Breer writes that Rhule is "a natural fit in New York, and my feeling is they would be the most likely to land him." (Albert Breer, MMQB)
- The Giants have put in a request to interview Baltimore defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. (Albert Breer, MMQB)
- The Giants are also expected to interview former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy this week. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- 49ers passing-game coordinator Mike LaFleur is expected to interview for the Browns' head-coaching job this weekend. San Francisco's running-game coordinator Mike McDaniel is also likely to interview with the Browns. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- Chan Gailey is coming out of retirement to become the Dolphins' offensive coordinator. (Tom Pelissero & Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)