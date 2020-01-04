Star defensive end J.J. Watt will return to the Texans just in time for their AFC wild-card matchup against the Bills on Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch:

Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN/ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

The Texans will activate Watt for the playoff game after his two-month absence. He tore a pectoral muscle against the Raiders on Oct. 27 and later underwent surgery.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson and standout wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will lead the Texans' offense and try to turn around the franchise's playoff luck. Houston enters the matchup with a two-game postseason losing streak after most recently falling to the Colts in last year's wild-card round. The franchise has a 3–5 playoff record and has never advanced past the AFC Divisional Round.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen will make his playoff debut for a team also looking for success in the postseason. Buffalo has gone 14–16 in the playoffs and last appeared in the postseason in 2017.

The Bills have lost five straight playoff games since beating Miami in the 1995 wild card game. Jim Kelly and co. fell to the Steelers the following week in the divisional round. Buffalo's playoff drought is the third-longest in the NFL.