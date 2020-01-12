What can't Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry do?

Midway through the third quarter of Saturday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens, Henry had already amassed 130 yards on the ground. But it was Henry's touchdown pass with 6:54 to go in the third period that surprised Baltimore's defense and put the Titans up 21-6.

On the play, Ryan Tannehill watched from the sideline as Tennessee inserted Marcus Mariota into the game. Mariota, however, motioned out of the backfield, leaving Henry to receive the snap. Henry took a few steps forward before lofting a jump-pass over a number of Baltimore defenders into the arms of wide receiver Corey Davis.

It was the first playoff touchdown pass from a running back since 1987. It was also similar to the kind of plays made by Tim Tebow at Florida.

Heading into Saturday night, over the last seven games Henry has played, including last week’s playoff game win over the Patriots, the Alabama product has six-100 yard games and an NFL-high 1,078 yards and 11 touchdowns.

After a Lamar Jackson fumble on the ensuing possession, the Titans scored their fourth touchdown of the game and led 28-6 with 4:16 to go in the third.

