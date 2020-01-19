Titans OT Dennis Kelly Catches TD vs. Chiefs
Throughout their postseason run, the Tennessee Titans have shown timely creativity on offense. In their divisional weekend win over the Ravens, star RB Derrick Henry threw a TD pass. And in the second quarter of the AFC Championship, QB Ryan Tannehill found reserve OT tackle Dennis Kelly for a goal-line TD pass.
Per CBS's broadcast, Kelly, who is listed at 321 pounds, became the heaviest player ever to catch a postseason TD.
It wasn't Kelly's first TD catch of the season, however, as in late Nov. in Tennessee's 42-20 win over the Jaguars, Kelly actually hauled in a one-yard pass for a score.
Sunday's TD capped off a drive that lasted 9:07 and spanned 15-plays and 75 yards.
It gave Tennessee a 17-7 lead with 6:39 to go in the half, but would trail 21-17 at halftime.
