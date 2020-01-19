Chiefs vs. Titans: AFC Championship Live Blog

The Chiefs and the Titans are squaring off at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday for a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

The winner of Sunday's battle will go to the Super Bowl for the first time this century. The Titans last won the AFC in 1999, while the Chiefs have not reached the Super Bowl since 1969. It will be a clash of styles at Arrowhead, as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' high-flying attack battle Derrick Henry and the bruising Titans.

Follow along for all the action with Sports Illustrated's live blog, as well as our TitansMaven and ChiefsDigest sites. You can also find the live box score here.

Chiefs vs. Titans Live Blog



4:15 p.m. ET – Hill Strikes Again for TD

Tyreek Hill continued to shine on Sunday, blazing past the Titans secondary for a 20-yard touchdown down the seam. Mahomes is now 9-13 for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the AFC Championship as the Chiefs trail 17-14 with 4:03 left in the second quarter.

4 p.m. ET – Titans Seize 17-7 Lead After Penalty

The Kansas City defense committed a critical penalty on 3rd and 22 for Tennessee, interfering with Titans receiver Corey Davis. The error cost the Chiefs in a major way. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill tossed a beautiful touchdown pass off play action, finding offensive lineman Dennis Kelly. The fat-guy touchdown gave the Titans a 10-point lead midway through the second quarter.

3:45 p.m. ET – Hill Puts Chiefs on Board

Tyreek Hill's speed is perhaps unmatched in the NFL, and the Chiefs receiver turned on the jets as he scored on an eight-yard flip pass from Mahomes. Kansas City now trails 10-7 with 46 seconds left in the first quarter.

3:30 p.m. ET – Henry Scores on Direct Snap

Two drives, two scores for the Titans who found the end zone on a direct snap to Derrick Henry with 5:52 left in the first quarter. After trailing 24-0 to Houston last week, the Chiefs are now down 10-0 in the first quarter in the AFC Championship.

3:20 p.m. ET – Breeland Interception Overturned



Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland appeared to make a major defensive play in the first quarter, intercepting Ryan Tannehill in Kansas City territory. But Breeland came just short of the INT. The ball hit the turf upon replay review, and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel won his first challenge of the afternoon.

3:10 p.m. ET – Titans take 3-0 lead

The Chiefs defense held after A.J. Brown's big play, forcing a field goal after two incompletions. Titans kicker Greg Joseph converted from 30 yards out to get the Tennessee on the board first.

3:05 p.m. ET – Big Play for Brown

Titans rookie AJ Brown got Tennessee off to a roaring start on Sunday with a 37-yard reception through the heart of the Chiefs secondary. Brown caught just two passes in the last two games, but made an immediate impact on Sunday.

3 p.m. ET – Chiefs Win Toss, Defer

Andy Reid and the Chiefs won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. The Titans punted on their first drive against the Ravens in the AFC divisional round. Will they reach the end zone early in Kansas City?