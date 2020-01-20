Chiefs Coast By Titans, Head To Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1970 after defeating the Titans in the AFC Championship game 35-24.

Patrick Mahomes did what Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson couldn’t do in the playoffs and that’s beat the Titans. Kansas City was down 10-0 early but the Mahomes led speedy aerial attack heated up in the late second quarter, just like they did against the Texans when they stormed back down 24-0. Mahomes threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns. Tyreek Hill caught two of those scores. The Chiefs passer even led the team in rushing with 53 yards and ran in a touchdown that gave them the lead late in the first half. Sammy Watkins led Kansas City with 114 yards. Running back Damien Williams caught five passes for 44 yards picked up 45 yards on the ground with one score.

After pulling off two road upsets over the Patriots and top seeded Ravens, the Titans’ season comes to an end. They entered the post-season as the sixth seed in the AFC South after a 9-7 season. Tennessee was the first sixth seed to reach a Conference Championship game since 2010 (Packers). Running back Derrick Henry dominated both the Ravens and Patriots with a combined 377 rushing yards in the first two playoff games. But the Chiefs out rushed the Titans 112 to 85. Kansas City put up too many points on the board and forced the Titans to abandon the run in the second half. Henry had 19 carries in the first half but just five in the second half.

With their victory over the Titans, the Chiefs now claim the Lamar Hunt Trophy which is given to the Champions of the American Football Conference. Lamar Hunt was the founder of the American Football League and founder and owner of the Kansas City Chiefs.