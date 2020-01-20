Are we sure Rob Gronkowski didn't relocate to Kansas City? Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce pulled off his best Gronkowski impression after Kansas City's AFC Championship win on Sunday, quoting the Beastie Boys on the celebration podium.

"I learned one thing since I've been here," Kelce told CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz. "You've gotta fight, for your right, to party!"

Kelce and the Chiefs' offense certainly earned their right to party on Sunday as they advanced to Super Bowl LIV. Kelce caught three of Patrick Mahomes' 23 completions at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, and Mahomes finished the afternoon with 294 passing yards and three touchdowns. Mahomes also added a 27-yard touchdown run to close the first half.

Kansas City snapped a 50-year Super Bowl drought on Sunday. The Chiefs last appeared in the Super Bowl in 1970, defeating the Vikings in Super Bowl IV.

Kelce is in his seventh year with the Chiefs. He has tallied over 1,000 receiving yards in four straight seasons.