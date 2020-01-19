Patrick Mahomes Puts Chiefs in Lead at Halftime After Rushing for 27-Yard TD

Charlie Riedel/AP/Shutterstock

Leave it to Patrick Mahomes to put the Chiefs in the lead in the AFC Championship game.

The Chiefs were down 17–14 to the Titans with 23 seconds remaining before halftime when Mahomes took the game into his own hands. On second-and-10, Mahomes escaped multiple Titans defenders to run up the left sideline and score on a 27-yard run.

Mahomes's incredible run gave Kansas City a 21–17 lead after trailing behind Tennessee the entire first half.

Mahomes threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, while adding 36 rushing yards and another score on the ground.

The Titans and Chiefs are competing in Sunday's AFC Championship game for a chance to go to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

