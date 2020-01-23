An arrest warrant for burglary with battery was issued to Antonio Brown in Hollywood, Fla. The warrant includes no bond, according to Fox Sports' Andy Slater.

Brown was involved in a battery probe at his Florida home on Tuesday for an incident with a moving truck worker. According to TMZ, court documents show that Brown threw a rock at a moving truck driver before the alleged battery outside his home.

The documents read that Brown refused to pay a $4,000 moving fee, which led to the driver attempting to leave the property with Brown's belongings from his home. Brown then allegedly threw a rock that dented and caused paint damage to the truck, and the driver called the police to report the damage.

The moving company later told the driver to drop off Brown's belongings, stating that Brown agreed to pay the fee and compensate for damages caused to the truck. When the driver arrived, Brown paid the $4,000, but refused to hand over more money, the court documents read.

After another argument allegedly began, the driver claims Brown assaulted him. Glenn Holt, Brown's trainer, allegedly caused cuts and scratches on the driver after he tried to grab keys from the truck's ignition.

Holt was arrested on felony burglary with a battery charge Tuesday night. He posted a $20,000 bond and should reportedly be released Wednesday night.

According to ESPN, police made many attempts to speak with Brown about the incident, but he did not leave his home and ignored knocks and phone calls. The efforts were reportedly an attempt to decide if battery charges would be brought against Brown.

The incident comes days after Hollywood police said they were cutting ties with Brown, according to CBS Miami. Police were called to a domestic disturbance at Brown's home on Jan. 13, where he went on a profanity-laced tirade against authorities and the mother of his children. The authorities said it was the third domestic incident involving Brown that had occurred in Hollywood in three months.

Brown missed most of the 2019 NFL regular season after a tumultuous summer and fall, which resulted in the Patriots releasing him on Sept. 20.