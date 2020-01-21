The police are investigating an incident at Antonio Brown's home in Hollywood, Fla., according to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe.

Wolfe reports it is an "active scene" at Brown's home, and authorities are trying to determine whether battery charges will be brought against him. As of now, Brown has not been arrested and a source told Wolfe that police do not believe it is a domestic situation.

The incident comes days after Hollywood police said they were cutting ties with the NFL player, according to CBS Miami. Police said they were called to a domestic disturbance at Brown's home on Jan. 13, and he went on a profanity-laced tirade against authorities and the mother of his children. The authorities said it was the third domestic incident involving Brown that had occurred in Hollywood in three months.

Brown had recently been donating his time and money to the Police Athletic League youth football team in Hollywood. However, the police department said it informed Brown that he can no longer volunteer with the league and it returned his donations.

Brown missed most of the 2019 regular season after a tumultuous summer and fall, which resulted in the Patriots' releasing him on Sept. 20. Ten days before his release, Brown's former trainer Britney Taylor said he raped her.

Taylor met with NFL investigators for 10 hours on Sept. 16, the same day Sports Illustrated released a story including a second account of sexual misconduct involving Brown. Other behavioral issues were also brought to light, including unpaid debts and multiple domestic incidents.

The NFL is investigating the accounts of sexual misconduct brought against Brown. He has denied all of them.