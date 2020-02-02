Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As the NFL 100 All-Time Team was introduced prior to Super Bowl LIV, Patriots coach Bill Belichick answered boos in a way only he can.

While Belichick was acknowledged as one of 10 coaches on the league's roster celebrating the NFL's 100th season, he was greeted with loud boos from the Super Bowl crowd. In response, he flashed his Super Bowl rings to the camera.

In celebration of the NFL's 100th season, a roster of the 100 greatest players in league history was introduced on the field prior to Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

All members of the elite team wore red jackets with the league's 100th anniversary patch on them. Mixed Reality was used to present the tribute video on the field.

Belichick may not be coaching in this Super Bowl, but he still found a way to win.