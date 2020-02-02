Tom Brady is embarking on new territory in his career, and the New England Patriots might not be so willing to let him go.

Brady will enter free agency for the first time ever this spring and already has people guessing about his next move. On Thursday, the Patriots quarterback tweeted a cryptic photo of him either entering or exiting a football stadium.

A source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo that the photo was a teaser for a Super Bowl commercial Brady stars in. Either way, the photo left fans and the media in a frenzy over what it means.

Although Brady is prepared to meet with other teams in free agency, the Patriots want to keep their star QB. According to Rapoport, New England believes Brady has one or two "good years left" and the team is willing pay him in excess of $30 million per year to keep him.

If Brady returns, he will want the Patriots to add to its roster. The team tried to do that by signing wide receiver Antonio Brown last fall, but he was quickly released less than two weeks later. Rapoport reports Brady won't rush to reach an agreement with any team considering free agency doesn't start until March.

The Chargers are reportedly among the teams expected to make a pitch to Brady. His decision will partially be affected by whether a team will be willing to incorporate his TB12 program into its system. Brady considers his TB12 methods to be an influential part of his success throughout his 20-year career.

