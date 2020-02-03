The San Francisco 49ers got on the board first during Super Bowl LIV when kicker Robbie Gould nailed a 37-yard field goal on the team's first possession with 7:57 to go in the first quarter.

The field goal capped off a 10-play, 62-yard drive that lasted just under six minutes. Since 2010, the team that scores first is 8-1 in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs punted on their first possession of the game, going only three plays for seven yards.

For other prop bet purposes, the Chiefs committed the game's first penalty on San Francisco's scoring drive.