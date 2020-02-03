President Trump Congratulates 'The Great State of Kansas' After Chiefs Super Bowl Victory

President Donald Trump took to Twitter after the Kansas City Chiefs' 31–20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV to congratulate the team and the "Great State of Kansas."

But the Chiefs play in Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!" Trump wrote.

Trump apparently realized his mistake, as he deleted the tweet a few minutes later.

@realDonaldTrump Twitter

He re-posted with the following:

Former Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill screenshotted Trump's tweet and added: "It’s Missouri you stone cold idiot."

It wasn't Trump's only contribution to the Super Bowl. He aired a 30-second ad during the first quarter of the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs won their first Super Bowl championship title in 50 years on Sunday. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP after throwing 26 of 31 passes completed for 286 yards and two touchdowns. Mahomes also had one rushing touchdown.

