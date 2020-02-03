Every Super Bowl Record Set in Super Bowl LIV
Countless records were set or tied during the Chiefs' 31-20 Super Bowl victory over the 49ers.
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, here's a list of the history that was made or tied:
- Most Rushing Yards, Game, Wide Receiver – 53, Deebo Samuel
Tied in Super Bowl LIV:
- Most Touchdowns, One Quarter – 2, Damien Williams
- Most Points, 4th Quarter – 21, Kansas City
- Fewest Punt Returns, Game, Team – 0, Kansas City
- Fewest Punt Return Yards, Game, Both Teams – 0, Kansas City vs. San Francisco
- Fewest Fumbles Lost, Game, Both Teams – 0, Kansas City vs. San Francisco
- Most Fourth-Down Conversions, Game, Team – 2, Kansas City
- Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to win three games after trailing by 10 or more points in a single postseason.
- Patrick Mahomes is the youngest quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP (24 years, 138 days old).