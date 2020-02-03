Every Super Bowl Record Set in Super Bowl LIV

Countless records were set or tied during the Chiefs' 31-20 Super Bowl victory over the 49ers. 

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, here's a list of the history that was made or tied:

Tied in Super Bowl LIV:

  • Most Touchdowns, One Quarter – 2, Damien Williams
  • Most Points, 4th Quarter – 21, Kansas City
  • Fewest Punt Returns, Game, Team – 0, Kansas City
  • Fewest Punt Return Yards, Game, Both Teams – 0, Kansas City vs. San Francisco
  • Fewest Fumbles Lost, Game, Both Teams – 0, Kansas City vs. San Francisco
  • Most Fourth-Down Conversions, Game, Team – 2, Kansas City
  • Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to win three games after trailing by 10 or more points in a single postseason.
  • Patrick Mahomes is the youngest quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP (24 years, 138 days old).

