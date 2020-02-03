49ers rookie WR Deebo Samuel is headed to the record books.

The South Carolina product set a Super Bowl record for rushing yards by a receiver less than three minutes into the game, scampering for 32 yards on a reverse.

Early in the second half, Samuel broke the single-game Super Bowl rushing record for a wideout when he took his third carry of the game for another 14 yards. He passed former Seahawks WR Percy Harvin, who held the mark for most rushing yards by a receiver with 45 in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Samuel was taken No. 36 in the second round of the 2019 draft. He finished the regular season 802 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He added 159 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

