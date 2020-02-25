Joe Burrow Shoots Down Narrative That He Wouldn't Play for Bengals

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow shot down speculation that he would not play for the Bengals on Tuesday, telling reporters he'll play for any team that drafts him.

“You guys kind of took that narrative and ran with it," Burrow said. "There has never been anything like that from my end.”

The Bengals hold the top pick in this year's NFL draft, followed by the Redskins and Lions.

"I'll play for whoever drafts me," Burrow said.

The rumor stemmed from a report in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, where former No. 1 pick Steve Bartowski said that Burrow would act similarly to Eli Manning in 2004, when the quarterback refused to play for the Chargers. He ultimately landed with the Giants.

Burrow said he hasn't spoken to any member of the Bengals' front office or coaching staff.

