With the NFL draft approaching next month, teams can try to fill holes in their rosters with the incoming talent.

The Cardinals are among those assessing their roster plans for draft day. Coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim expressed their interest in drafting a wide receiver, and Kingsbury told ESPN's Josh Weinfuss that the team's looking at Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb and Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III. All three players met with the Cardinals, who have the No. 8 overall pick, at the combine.

With free agency and the draft inching closer, check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL: