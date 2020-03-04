Former Jets and Packers defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson was arrested earlier this week and charged with DWI, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a New Jersey state police spokesman.

Wilkerson was charged with a DWI in June 2019 after he was pulled over with a.09 blood alcohol level, just over the .08 legal limit. Wilkerson had "watery and bloodshot eyes, had the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath, and had a flushed face" in the 2019 incident, according to court papers. The defensive lineman reportedly told law enforcement that he "had one shot and two beers."

The former first-rounder played seven seasons with the Jets and was a member of two All-Pro teams and played in one Pro Bowl.

After his tenure in New York, Wilkerson signed with the Packers, playing three games for Green Bay before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. The New Jersey native last played in 2018.