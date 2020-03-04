The Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers are swapping Pro Bowl offensive linemen. Five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner is being dealt to the Chargers in exchange for two-time Pro Bowl tackle Russell Okung, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 26-year-old Turner has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past five seasons, but was rumored to be on the market during last week's NFL combine in Indianapolis. Turner, who turns 27 in June, has two years and $20.5 million left on his contract.

Okung played just six games last season after missing the first half of last season with a pulmonary embolism and dealing with a groin injury during the final two games of the year.

The 32-year-old Okung has a $13 million salary and a cap hit of more than $16 million for 2020. Last week, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported that Okung had "expressed his uncertainty in the direction of the organization" and was skeptical of his future with the team.

Okung, the former No. 6 pick in the 2010 NFL draft, has not made the Pro Bowl since 2017.

The trade cannot be official until the start of the new NFL year.

Neither the Chargers nor Panthers made the playoffs last season, with both teams finishing 5-11.