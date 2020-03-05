The NFL and NFL Players' Association finalized the language on a new collective bargaining agreement on Thursday morning, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

The proposed CBA will now go to a vote from the league's players, who will have until March 12 to cast their respective ballot, per Breer. The 456-page CBA was released to all players on Thursday.

"The NFLPA has sent out official ballots to every NFL player who was a dues paying member in the 2019 season to cast their vote on a new collective bargaining agreement," the NFLPA said in a statement on Thursday. "Player ballots will be confidential and will be received by an independent auditor to ensure the integrity of the process. We encourage every NFL player to review the full collective bargaining agreement and exercise their democratic right to vote."

There has been a split in support for the CBA among the league's players. Marquee names Aaron Rodgers, J.J. Watt and Russell Wilson have come out against the agreement, largely over frustration with a proposed 17-game schedule.

Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder pushed back against the Pro Bowlers on Monday, saying, "Minimum salaries would go up significantly, with bumped-up benefits for current players and retired players" with a new CBA.

Approval or rejection of the new CBA will be determined by a simple majority.