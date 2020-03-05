NFL Rumors: Eagles to Let Jason Peters Enter Free Agent Market
NFL free agency begins in less than two weeks, and the Eagles are already making plans ahead of the start of the new league year, which begins on March 18.
Philadelphia released a statement Thursday to explain offensive tackle Jason Peters will hit free agency and to thank him for his 11 seasons with the team. The Eagles and Peters will remain in contact while evaluating their options in free agency.
Several other players are expected to hit the market while teams shape up their rosters ahead of March 18.
Check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL:
- Packers TE Jimmy Graham is not expected to return to the team, and he'll hit free agency instead. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- The Broncos are not expected to pick up guard Ron Leary's contract option, making him a free agent. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- The Jaguars are not shopping Nick Foles, but teams have called Jacksonville to inquire about the QB. After the Jaguars traded CB A.J. Bouye, teams are interested if they're open to moving more players. (Mike Garafolo, NFL Network)
- The Panthers have agreed to trade guard Trai Turner to the Chargers in exchange for offensive tackle Russell Okung. The deal will be processed at the start of the new league year. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)