NFL free agency begins in less than two weeks, and the Eagles are already making plans ahead of the start of the new league year, which begins on March 18.

Philadelphia released a statement Thursday to explain offensive tackle Jason Peters will hit free agency and to thank him for his 11 seasons with the team. The Eagles and Peters will remain in contact while evaluating their options in free agency.

Several other players are expected to hit the market while teams shape up their rosters ahead of March 18.

