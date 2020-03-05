The Redskins are giving offensive tackle Trent Williams a chance to seek a trade, according to ESPN's Diana Russini.

Williams held out through the 2019 offseason and first half of last year's regular season before he was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in early November. He has one year remaining on his current deal and would make $12.5 million in 2020.

Just a few weeks ago, The Washington Post's Les Carpenter and Mark Maske reported that the Redskins believed there was a "strong chance" that Williams would return to the team next season. Washington was said to have hoped their new coaching staff would help lure Williams back to the organization.

Head coach Ron Rivera, who was hired on Jan. 1, was reportedly "intent on convincing Williams to rejoin the team," according to Carpenter and Maske.

Williams briefly reported to the team this past season, so that he could have remained eligible, but he failed his physical after experiencing discomfort with his helmet stemming from offseason scalp surgery.

At the time, Williams said he had the procedure to remove a rare form of soft-tissue cancer that was weeks away from reaching his brain. He also claimed the Redskins misdiagnosed the lump and left it untreated for nearly six years, adding that the mishandling of the incident sowed seeds of distrust between him and the team.

Williams, a seven-time Pro Bowler, was selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2010 NFL draft.

The Redskins finished 2019 last in the NFC East at 3–13. They have not won a playoff game since the 2005 season.