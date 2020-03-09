The Jets have informed cornerback Trumaine Johnson that he will be released, according to the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta.

Johnson's $11 million salary would have become guaranteed on March 20. The Jets' decision will spread his cap hit of $12 million over this season and next if the proposed CBA is ratified on Thursday, which requires more than half of the players to accept.

Johnson signed a 5-year, $72.5 million deal with New York after the 2017 season, but he hasn't lived up to expectations. Though the Jets improved to 7–9 last season, Johnson only started seven games after he was benched.

He started 10 games in 2018. The Jets finished that season 4–12.

He will end his two-year stint in New York with just five interceptions and seven passes defended.

Johnson, 30, spent his first six seasons with the Rams.